What's the word on the street?

According to one north London Labour councillor, "Sadiq Khan is really quite difficult to sell on the doorstep. He chops and changes. One minute he’s trying to appeal to Tory voters, the next he's criticising Corbyn. He’s not rich on policy, it’s more about a reaction to the media, and he was never well known in the first place."



And as for Zac? "I've got no idea what he stands for, other than Tory ideology." It's fair to say, so far, both have been pretty poor in spreading their message. However, as we get closer to polling day and voters become more familiar with the candidates, that’s when we can expect to see more candidate-specific factors having an impact. Basically, it's hotting up... sort of.



And the turnout?

Turnout is difficult to predict here as there aren’t any other major elections happening on the same day that would boost it. By comparison 2020 is scheduled to coincide with the General Election which would definitely mean a higher turnout. However, if people think it’s going to be a close race then turnout will probably rise. Figure-wise, think 40% ish.



What are their tactics?

Sadiq may be painting Zac as a posh boy, but the Tory team are keen to place Sadiq on the left side of the party. Sadiq may have nominated Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader but he has distanced himself from the leader since winning the nomination and Zac’s campaign is trying hard to link the two together. As Drummond explains: "Corbyn’s poll ratings are not strong and, while they’re slightly less bad in London they’re still pretty poor and much lower than Cameron’s. A huge proportion of the increase in Labour membership since the general election has been in London but it remains to be seen whether that translates into a significant campaigning advantage for Sadiq."



So where should we place our bets?

Khan is the bookies' favourite and London is a left-leaning city. But don't be fooled by this. Let's not forget the general election polling fiasco (they called it wrong, very wrong) or the fact that before the 2008 election, Johnson was trailing Livingstone by as many as six points, but was enjoying a seven-point lead by the time polling day arrived. So, with the race yet to heat up, hold your horses, because this is no way a done deal.