There's a reason Milan has longtime been referred to as one of the most influential fashion capitals of the world, and it's not just because some of the most important design houses were born there. Like the French, there's a certain innate sense that comes with dressing "Italian." But unlike the French, the approach is anything but pared-back or minimalistic. On the streets of Milan, more is always more; more color, more pattern, more innovative cuts and styling. No piece of clothing or accessory is too daring, too out there, too fashun. Perhaps that's why brands like Versace, Moschino, and Gucci reign supreme.
If there's any time to show your styling chops, it's Fashion Week. And despite the rain (lots and lots of it), show-goers brought their Italian-best: pom-pom-embellished denim and sweaters; loud, furry accents; and streetwear mixed with formalwear. The 70-plus images ahead from the streets of Milan aren't just a feast for the eyes — they'll also have you reconsidering your all-black wardrobe just yet.
