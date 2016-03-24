Now the dust has well and truly settled on Brewer Street car park and London Fashion Week, it's time to take stock. J.W. Anderson was the critic's choice, Ashley Williams' BFFs ruled the catwalk and Ashish's rainbow afro show won Instagram. But who are the new young fashion buds worth watching?
We decided to get our favourite pink-bobbed London stylist Soki Mak to do the hard work for us. Soki has, quite frankly, the most covetable wardrobe in London – an artillery of incredible one-off vintage pieces and hot new designs that she collects as she hops from her bases in LA and London. You might recognise her pop-art signature styling from her recent cover with Paris Hilton, her work with Nick Knight and Brooke Candy, or her most recent campaign for Missguided starring Pammy Anderson lounging atop an XL lipstick bullet, wearing pink ostrich feather, a wide brimmed hat and NSFW heels.
Soki has hand-picked Roberta Einer, the Estonian designer who received training at Balmain and counts I.T. and Hong Kong as stockists; Helen Lawrence, the CSM graduate and BFF to Craig Green whose complex mohair knits are on the rails at Dover Street Market; and shoe designer Camilla Elphick, a favourite of The Man Repeller's Leandra Medine, whose heels promise to turn every Sophia Webster fan girl's head with their kitsch-as-hell finish.
Time to meet Soki's class of 2016...
We decided to get our favourite pink-bobbed London stylist Soki Mak to do the hard work for us. Soki has, quite frankly, the most covetable wardrobe in London – an artillery of incredible one-off vintage pieces and hot new designs that she collects as she hops from her bases in LA and London. You might recognise her pop-art signature styling from her recent cover with Paris Hilton, her work with Nick Knight and Brooke Candy, or her most recent campaign for Missguided starring Pammy Anderson lounging atop an XL lipstick bullet, wearing pink ostrich feather, a wide brimmed hat and NSFW heels.
Soki has hand-picked Roberta Einer, the Estonian designer who received training at Balmain and counts I.T. and Hong Kong as stockists; Helen Lawrence, the CSM graduate and BFF to Craig Green whose complex mohair knits are on the rails at Dover Street Market; and shoe designer Camilla Elphick, a favourite of The Man Repeller's Leandra Medine, whose heels promise to turn every Sophia Webster fan girl's head with their kitsch-as-hell finish.
Time to meet Soki's class of 2016...