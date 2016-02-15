Yes I am personally rich and I can buy furs and houses for my family— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016
but I need access to more money in order to bring more beautiful ideas to the world.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016
If I spent my money on my ideas I could not afford to take care of my family. I am in a place that so many artist end up.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016
Also for anyone that has money they know the first rule is to use other people's money.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016
but if the self proclaimed cockiest person in the world can lay his personal business on the line then please people see my heart.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016
No matter what level you're at in life there is still a struggle— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016
Update 11 a.m.: Kanye West continued his pleas to Mark Zuckerberg, doubling down on his public cries for help and adding Google's Larry Page to the mix as someone he'd accept money from. West also called out all of the "dudes in San Fran" for playing rap music but not supporting artists.
What is the debt West is talking about, you might be wondering? His tweets imply that he wants to get out from under the recoupable debt he owes to Universal Music, the company that releases his records. "I know y'all tired of music controlled by money and perception. I'm proud of every dime of debt I got," West tweeted.
Mark Zuckerberg I know it’s your bday but can you please call me by 2mrw…— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016
You love hip hop, you love my art… I am your favorite artist but you watch me barely breathe and still play my album in your house …— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016
World, please tweet, FaceTime, Facebook, instagram, whatever you gotta do to get Mark to support me…— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016
All you dudes in San Fran play rap music in your homes but never help the real artists…— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016
you’d rather open up one school in Africa like you really helped the country…— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016
After several delays, Kanye West finally released his seventh solo album, The Life of Pablo, on Saturday night. The Chicago rapper announced the album's availability on streaming service TIDAL and his website last night during a performance on Saturday Night Live.
There was a feud with Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose, confusion over the album's title, an album release party and fashion show at Madison Square Garden, beef with Taylor Swift's squad, and the SNL performance.
West should be elated. After all, he played his new music for the first time during New York Fashion Week in Madison Square Garden.
I write this to you my brothers while still 53 million dollars in personal debt... Please pray we overcome... This is my true heart...— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 14, 2016
Unfortunately, the Yeezus rapper and his famous family aren't celebrating on an island with umbrella drinks. In a spurt of sporadic tweets, West said that he's $53 million in debt.
He also made a plea to Mark Zuckerberg to "invest 1 billion dollars into Kanye West ideas."
Mark Zuckerberg invest 1 billion dollars into Kanye West ideas— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 14, 2016
after realizing he is the greatest living artist and greatest artist of all time.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 14, 2016