All The Surprisingly Practical Shoes Spotted At New York Fashion Week

In case you somehow hadn't heard, New York Fashion Week was
cold mind-numbingly freezing. And still, it was painful to see how many street style hopefuls sported open-toed heels and sandals solely in the name of fashion. (Seriously, is a photograph worth frostbite? We think not).
On the other hand, though, a majority of show-goers took a more (surprisingly) practical route — and we're not talking about snow boots or wellies. But we do consider the selection of block heels, ankle booties, and fun sneakers a step ahead in the right direction — and the sock/stiletto combinations aren't too far behind, either. Click on to see the kicks from #NYFW that erred on the practical side, and please excuse us while we continue to thaw for the next three days.