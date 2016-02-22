Elizabeth Taylor's Best Wedding Looks (& There Were Many)

There are celebrity brides, and then there's Elizabeth Taylor.
The iconic actress with the violet eyes didn't marry just once, or even twice. No, Taylor was married eight times, to seven different men, including film stars, heirs, and even a senator.
Her love life was fodder for plenty of tabloid stories — especially when she notoriously married Eddie Fisher, who left Hollywood sweetheart (and Taylor's best friend) Debbie Reynolds for Taylor.
In spite of the gossip, Taylor had an incredible career, winning two Oscars and dedicating her life to advocating for AIDS research. Years after her death in 2011, she is also remembered for her beauty and style. Ahead, some of her most memorable wedding looks, in honor of what would be her 84th birthday on February 27.
