Lady Gaga used her Oscars' red carpet time to make an important statement about sexual assault. Gaga is nominated this year in the Best Original Song category for "Til It Happens To You" from The Hunting Ground, a documentary about campus rape. She will perform the song, which she wrote with Diane Warren, on the broadcast.
"It's such an important song to me," she told ABC on the carpet. "One in five women will be raped before the time they finish college. One in 20 men will be raped before the time they finish their schooling at their university."
Gaga also spoke to how personal this moment is. "It's something that is deeply connected to my heart. I am myself a survivor," she said. "Diane Warren is herself a survivor of sexual violence. We're here tonight very grateful to the Academy for giving us this world stage to reward survivors for being brave and coming forward. So I'm just really happy to be here."
Vice President Joe Biden will introduce Gaga's performance.
