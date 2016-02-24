If you’ve been living in your trusty Mom jeans for the last twelve months, we’d like to take your hand and shake it as a symbol of our solidarity. We too have been unable to squeeze ourselves out of our vintage Levi 501s- call it the Vetements effect, call in the Calvin Klein effect, call it whatever you like, but we’re ready for some alternatives to our seat-worn denim.



If the AW16 London shows, that are now behind us, would suggest anything, it’s that trousers won’t be in this winter, rather, we’ll all be parading around in dresses. If the idea of putting on a dress every morning makes you feel a little faint, take a seat – we’re not talking girly prairie dresses here. We’re talking well over the knee, tomboy-friendly, pretty darn tough dresses that will have you rethinking your aversion to getting your ankles out past August-time. From Molly Goddard’s renaissance whimsy to Christopher Kane’s hardcore leather gowns, it’s time to redress the dress.



