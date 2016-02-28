The Best London Exhibitions Opening In March

Anna Jay
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Spring hasn't really sprung yet, has it? We're wearing as many layers as December, and our bank balances haven't restored themselves sufficiently after Christmas to book a weekend away.

The good news is, there's a great set of new shows opening this month to tide over wet and windy weekends in the capital. Whether you're looking to fill-up on an outsider's look at British culture, or seeking some affordable art to deck out your flat, London's got it all this month.

More from Books & Art