Sophia Webster’s shoes are the kind of shoes that make an outfit. In fact, scrap that. They are your outfit. A favourite for all of us who dress ourselves feet-first, Sophia is truly London’s first lady of footwear. Having trained under sole-king Nicholas Kirkwood and promptly bagging NEWGEN sponsorship, she is now a household name in her own right.



Her show is the only footwear presentation that will have fashion editors queueing round the block in the rain outside a chapel in Soho’s red light district at 9am on a Monday morning too. So, what’s all the fuss about?



Sophia’s fairytale party shoes first caught the fashion industry's attention way back in 2011 for their perfect balance of wit and wearability; think butterfly appliqué stilettos, bow-adorned booties, and neon-leopard print courts with beaded toes that read ‘here comes the hotstepper.’ Things have changed in both Sophia’s professional and personal life, and the evolution of the Sophia Webster girl has changed accordingly. Since having her daughter, Sophia’s started producing trainers and baby shoes admitting that she "hardly [wears] heels anymore" herself. She’s also collaborated with Barbie, is opening her first flagship store on Mount Street next month has branched out into bridal-wear and…which neatly brings us to this morning’s corpse-bride inspired collection.



We grabbed a very composed-looking Sophia for a quick chat this morning to talk about her latest offering, her darkest, spookiest and certainly most eclectic collection to date.