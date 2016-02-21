As the fashion pack touch down in London, returning from the sub-zero temperatures at New York Fashion Week, the clear blue skies and rare British sunshine are a welcome surprise for our winter wardrobes.



As always London's style set have been giving us a healthy dose of irreverent dressing. The street style stalwarts have been showing off some of London's best young creative talent: Ashley Williams, Marques'Almeida, Claire Barrow, Simone Rocha and Charlotte Simone, alongside this season's most Instagrammable pieces: Gucci's golden loafers, Vetements' mum jeans and Isa Arfen's flamenco blouses. Most importantly however, for those of us without access to a fashion archive, or Donald Trump's campaign fund, they're showing us how to style out next season's trends for maximum enjoyment. Think oversized bomber jackets, mid-rise, mid-wash denim and calf high leather booties with err'thang.



You've seen what the models are wearing on the catwalks but what are the likes of Susie Lau, Alexa Chung, Yasmin Sewell et al rocking to attend the shows? Here's a wonderfully edited selection of our favourite looks pounding the pavement at London Fashion Week AW16. Even if we do say so ourselves....



