Balmain Launches Children’s Line & It's Adorable

If you’ve ever heard Pusha T rap, “My shit is luxury Balmain. I’m ballin’, I’m all red.” and wish you could give your children the joy he feels, you’re in luck. Balmain head Olivier Rousteing already dresses North West and, in the spirit of equality, his brand will now offer children’s clothing to the masses.



The French fashion house will debut a children’s line in June, it announced Monday. The collection, all 55 pieces of it, was designed in-house for girls and boys ages 6 to 14. And we’re not talking middle of the mall looks, either. The designs featured will be from Balmain runway shows of the past five years. The clothes will be available in Balmain stores and online at Balmain.com.



We’re honestly over the moon about this. If you can’t dress your kids as little fashion killers that look like they’d be more likely to skip the line into Up&Down than skip out of a play date, what's the point of having kids?



We’re also extremely excited for people to drop, like, $10,000 on clothes their kids will outgrow in a month. What a time to be alive.



That $10,000 that we just made up for the purposes of a joke is high but not outlandishly so. A children’s patterned, sleeveless tee costs a reasonable $205. If you want a black dress with embroidery, you'll be parting with almost $6,000.



But just look at these kids. These kids are stylish.



