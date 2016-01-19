Cindy Crawford's Son Is A Bieber Lookalike In This Fashion Shoot

There's plenty of model progeny out there following in the exceptionally attractive footsteps of their genetically blessed parents. These beautiful children of beautiful people — Lily-Rose Depp, Gigi Hadid (as well as her sibs Bella and Anwar), Anna Cleveland, the Beckham boys, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, to name just a few — have varying commitment levels to making it in the cutthroat modeling biz.
Cindy Crawford has passed her supermodel genes along to both of her children, Kaia and Presley Gerber. We're getting serious Justin Bieber vibes (when he's in a suit, on a red carpet, all tattoos covered up) in Presley's dapper turn in the latest issue of CR Men's Book, the male-centric spinoff of Carine Roitfeld's biannual magazine, CR Fashion Book.
It's Presley's second modeling effort; the 16-year-old was shot alongside his 13-year-old sister, Kaia, in last season's issue of CR Fashion Book. While Kaia seems pretty committed (she signed with major modeling agency IMG in August and has multiple Teen Vogue shoots under her belt), it's unclear if Presley wants to make a career out of his good looks, too. Crawford's proud post on Instagram about Presley's CR Men's Book shoot has garnered 14.4 thousand likes thus far.
Hadid is also in the newest issue of CR Fashion Book, which is Americana-themed; check out the ultra-glamorous shot, at right.
Some famous people's kids with modeling credits are more interested in Hollywood success (like Depp and her equally multi-hyphenate mom, Vanessa Paradis); and some of these stunning parents just moonlight as models but have (still glamorous) day jobs, like David Beckham. But the world just can't seem to get enough of model kids.
So, which famous offspring will dabble in modeling next? We're expecting a new name (or a few) to watch on the modeling circuit when the first-ever issue of CR Girls drops next month. The annual yearbook of sorts devoted to Roitfeld's favorite girls of the moment is bound to include some surprising modeling debuts, since Roitfeld has a strong track record for discovering talents, like Hadid, Lara Stone, and Kate Upton.
Also of note: All of the models featured in CR Girls will be clad exclusively in Yeezy 2, "sometimes barely," according to a rep for the magazine, and shot by Sante D'Orazio. We're intrigued to see how Kanye West's harshly panned designs will translate to a 48-page high-fashion shoot.
