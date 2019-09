Cindy Crawford's Son Is A Bieber Lookalike In This Fashion Shoot

There's plenty of model progeny out there following in the exceptionally attractive footsteps of their genetically blessed parents. These beautiful children of beautiful people — Lily-Rose Depp Gigi Hadid (as well as her sibs Bella and Anwar), Anna Cleveland , the Beckham boys , and Sailor Brinkley Cook , to name just a few — have varying commitment levels to making it in the cutthroat modeling biz.Cindy Crawford has passed her supermodel genes along to both of her children, Kaia and Presley Gerber. We're getting serious Justin Bieber vibes (when he's in a suit, on a red carpet, all tattoos covered up) in Presley's dapper turn in the latest issue of CR Men's Book, the male-centric spinoff of Carine Roitfeld's biannual magazine, CR Fashion Book.It's Presley's second modeling effort; the 16-year-old was shot alongside his 13-year-old sister, Kaia , in last season's issue of CR Fashion Book. While Kaia seems pretty committed (she signed with major modeling agency IMG in August and has multiple Teen Vogue shoots under her belt), it's unclear if Presley wants to make a career out of his good looks, too. Crawford's proud post on Instagram about Presley's CR Men's Book shoot has garnered 14.4 thousand likes thus far.Hadid is also in the newest issue of CR Fashion Book, which is Americana-themed; check out the ultra-glamorous shot, at right.