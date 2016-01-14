Well, the day is finally here. The 2016 Oscar nominations have arrived.
The Revenant, which claimed glory this past weekend at the Golden Globes, emerged as the most honored film of the morning, scoring 12 nominations. Mad Max: Fury Road remained close behind with 10.
But once again, it is a depressing year for diversity at the Oscars. For the second year in a row, no actors of color were nominated. Additionally, movies by Black filmmakers, like Straight Outta Compton and Creed, were largely shut out, each scoring just one nomination (Straight Outta Compton for Original Screenplay and Creed for Supporting Actor).
The Oscars ceremony airs on ABC February 28. The nominations were announced Thursday morning by Guillermo Del Toro, Ang Lee, John Krasinski, and Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs.
See the full list below.
Best Picture
The Big Short
Bridge of Spies
Brooklyn
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Revenant
Room
Spotlight
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, Carol
Brie Larson, Room
Jennifer Lawrence, Joy
Charlotte Rampling, 45 Years
Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn
Best Actor
Bryan Cranston, Trumbo
Matt Damon, The Martian
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl
Best Supporting Actor
Christian Bale, The Big Short
Tom Hardy, The Revenant
Mark Ruffalo, Spotlight
Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies
Sylvester Stallone, Creed
Best Supporting Actress
Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight
Rooney Mara, Carol
Rachel McAdams, Spotlight
Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl
Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs
Best Director
Adam McKay, The Big Short
George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road
Alejandro González Iñárritu, The Revenant
Lenny Abrahamson, Room
Tom McCarthy, Spotlight
Embrace of the Serpent
Mustang
Son of Saul
Theeb
A War
Adapted Screenplay
The Big Short by Charles Randolph and Adam McKay
Brooklyn by Nick Hornby
Carol by Phyllis Nagy
The Martian by Drew Goddard
Room by Emma Donoghue
Original Screenplay
Bridge of Spies by Matt Charman, Ethan Coen, and Joel Coen
Ex Machina by Alex Garland
Inside Out by Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, and Josh Cooley; Original story by Pete Docter and Ronnie del Carmen
Spotlight by Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy
Straight Outta Compton by Jonathan Herman and Andrea Berloff; Original story by S. Leigh Savidge & Alan Wenkus, and Andrea Berloff
Thomas Newman, Bridge of Spies
Carter Burwell, Carol
Ennio Morricone, The Hateful Eight
Jóhann Jóhannsson, Sicario
John Williams, Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Ed Lachman, Carol
Robert Richardson, The Hateful Eight
John Seale, Mad Max: Fury Road
Emmanuel Lubezki, The Revenant
Roger Deakins, Sicario
Costume Design
Sandy Powell, Carol
Sandy Powell, Cinderella
Paco Delgado, The Danish Girl
Jenny Beavan, Mad Max: Fury Road
Jacqueline West, The Revenant
Lesley Vanderwalt, Elka Wardega, and Damian Martin, Mad Max: Fury Road
Love Larson and Eva von Bahr, The 100-Year Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared
Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman, and Robert Pandini, The Revenant
Animated Feature Film
Anomalisa
Boy and the World
Inside Out
Shaun The Sheep Movie
When Marnie Was There
Documentary Feature
Amy
Cartel Land
The Look of Silence
What Happened, Miss Simone?
Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Revenant
Sicario
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Sound Mixing
Bridge of Spies
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Revenant
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Visual Effects
Ex Machina
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Revenant
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Production Design
Bridge of Spies
The Danish Girl
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Revenant
The Big Short
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant
Spotlight
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Animated Short Film
Bear Story
Prologue
Sanjay’s Super Team
We Can’t Live Without Cosmos
World of Tomorrow
Live Action Short Film
Ave Maria
Day One
Everything Will Be Okay (Alles Wird Gut)
Shok
Stutterer
Documentary Short
Body Team 12
Chau, Beyond the Lines
Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah
A Girl on the River: The Price of Forgiveness
Last Day Of Freedom
