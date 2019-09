"She comes from Greek mythology. She was born on this island of Amazons called Themyscira. These Amazons were once created to protect man's world, but they've since abandoned it. And Diana's asking constantly, 'why don't we go do what we were created to do and protect man', and they say, 'because they're not worth it'. And this takes her on a journey into our world,” goes the story.As if not to deter male cinema-goers, Johns reiterates her vast fighter credentials: “She’s an Amazon warrior. She's the best fighter in the DC universe," Johns enforces. "She has strength and speed, and she's been training her whole life for war.”Patty Jenkins, the film’s female director’s tact is a little different. "The greatest thing about Wonder Woman is how good, and kind, and loving she is; yet none of that negates any of her power."It’s a sad truth that until now, the female superhero movie has been a somewhat lacklustre genre. Cast your minds back to Halle Berry’s turn as Catwoman and Jennifer Garner’s hackneyed Elektra. What they lacked in character arch and dialogue, they made up for in latex and lashes.Could we be we entering a new comic book age? Is 2016 the year that the female superhero legitimately becomes cool? There’s certainly hope in the form of Netflix’s latest offering Jessica Jones, which tackles issues like rape and sexuality, and Suicide Squad’s Harley Quinn played by a magical Margot Robbie. Harley's outfit was already the most popular costume of last Halloween - her blood-splattered jersey t-shirt and baseball bat a far cry from the spandex-heavy franchises of the early noughties.As Gadot's co-star, Chris Pine, puts it: 'Telling a story like this now is pivotal and important. This story of a very powerful woman.'