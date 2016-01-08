You might expect that an Australian-set film taking place in the apocalyptic future would hardly impress the Bafta committee, long known for their love of corsets and Kenneth Branagh. But Mad Max: Fury Road joins Carol and Bridge of Spies in being the most nominated films at the Bafta Awards, announced this morning.
Eddie Redmayne is up for Best Actor for the second year in a row, although he'll have to trip up Leonardo DiCaprio on the night to stop him for making his way to the podium, such is The Revenant star's determination to make it his year of awards glory.
Other British actors being celebrated are Maggie Smith, Kate Winslet, Julie Walters, Christian Bale, Idris Elba and Mark Rylance. Suffragette and Spectre are unexpected omissions but British films that did get recognised include Brooklyn, The Lobster, and The Danish Girl.
The awards take place in London on 14th February and will once again be hosted by Stephen Fry.
Full nominations here:
Best film
The Big Short
Bridge of Spies
Carol
The Revenant
Spotlight
Best film
The Big Short
Bridge of Spies
Carol
The Revenant
Spotlight
Outstanding British film
45 Years
Amy
Brooklyn
The Danish Girl
Ex Machina
The Lobster
Actor
Bryan Cranston - Trumbo
Matt Damon - The Martian
Leonardo DiCaprio - The Revenant
Michael Fassbender - Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne - The Danish Girl
Actress
Cate Blanchett - Carol
Brie Larson - Room
Saoirse Ronan - Brooklyn
Maggie Smith - The Lady in the Van
Alicia Vikander - The Danish Girl
Best supporting actor
Christian Bale - The Big Short
Benicio del Toro - Sicario
Idris Elba - Beasts of No Nation
Mark Ruffalo - Spotlight
Mark Rylance - Bridge of Spies
Supporting actress
Jennifer Jason Leigh - The Hateful Eight
Rooney Mara - Carol
Alicia Vikander - Ex Machina
Julie Walters - Brooklyn
Kate Winslet - Steve Jobs
Director
Todd Haynes - Carol
Alejandro G Inarritu - The Revenant
Adam McKay - The Big Short
Ridley Scott - The Martian
Steven Spielberg - Bridge of Spies
Adapted screenplay
The Big Short
Brooklyn
Carol
Room
Steve Jobs
Original screenplay
Bridge of Spies
Ex Machina
The Hateful Eight
Inside Out
Spotlight
Animated film
Inside Out
Minions
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Documentary
Amy
Cartel Land
He Named Me Malala
Listen to Me Marlon
Sherpa
Foreign film
The Assassin
Force Majeure
Theeb
Timbuktu
Wild Tales
Cinematography
Bridge of Spies
Carol
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant
Sicario
Costume design
Brooklyn
Carol
Cinderella
The Danish Girl
Mad Max: Fury Road
Editing
The Big Short
Bridge of Spies
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Revenant
Make-up and hair
Brooklyn
Carol
The Danish Girl
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant
Music
Bridge of Spies
The Hateful Eight
The Revenant
Sicario
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Production design
Bridge of Spies
Carol
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Sound
Bridge of Spies
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Revenant
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Visual effects
Ant-Man
Ex Machina
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
British short animation
Edmond
Manoman
Prologue
British short film
Elephant
Mining Poems or Odes
Operator
Over
Samuel-613
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Alex Garland (director) - Ex Machina
Debbie Tucker Green (writer/director) - Second Coming
Naji Abu Nowar (writer/director) & Rupert Lloyd (producer) - Theeb
Sean McAllister (director/producer) & Elhum Shakerifar (producer) - A Syrian Love Story
Stephen Fingleton (writer/director) - The Survivalist
Rising Star award
John Boyega
Taron Egerton
Dakota Johnson
Brie Larson
Bel Powley
