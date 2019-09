You might expect that an Australian-set film taking place in the apocalyptic future would hardly impress the Bafta committee, long known for their love of corsets and Kenneth Branagh. But Mad Max: Fury Road joins Carol and Bridge of Spies in being the most nominated films at the Bafta Awards, announced this morning.

Eddie Redmayne is up for Best Actor for the second year in a row, although he'll have to trip up Leonardo DiCaprio on the night to stop him for making his way to the podium, such is The Revenant star's determination to make it his year of awards glory.

Other British actors being celebrated are Maggie Smith, Kate Winslet, Julie Walters, Christian Bale, Idris Elba and Mark Rylance. Suffragette and Spectre are unexpected omissions but British films that did get recognised include Brooklyn, The Lobster, and The Danish Girl.

The awards take place in London on 14th February and will once again be hosted by Stephen Fry.



Full nominations here:



Best film

The Big Short

Bridge of Spies

Carol

The Revenant

Spotlight