A Psychoanalysis Of This Season's Wackiest Fashion Campaigns

Ramona Emerson
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
If fashion ads were about selling clothes, they would look like catalogues. After all, you can charge £200 for a dress, but a dream can cost at least 10 times that much. And while we’re used to advertisements selling some of our most frequently had fantasies — think Karlie Kloss as a paparazzi-besieged starlet for Diane von Furstenberg, or the Hadid, Jenner, and Smalls sisters cuddled up for Balmain — recently, designers seem to be taking steps further into the subconscious.

I used to write the contributor’s page for a fashion magazine, and part of this involved asking photographers about the broader theme or deeper meaning behind a shoot. The most evocative answer I usually got was, “The girl was beautiful. It was spring,” which was always said in the same tone you might use to tell a child to go to their room. The point is, there either was no hidden significance, or they didn't want to divulge it — and my money’s on the former.

The industry's more recent campaigns, though, suggest that designers and photographers are getting a bit more cerebral. Anyone can use a beautiful woman to sell a beautiful dress, but if you can sell a beautiful dress using a hedgehog, an overturned table, or an oversized marionette, you are basically a board-certified psychiatrist. Unfortunately, these ads are so rife with twisted symbolism — why is there a concrete median smashed atop a Porsche? — that they can be a little difficult to understand. Thankfully, as someone who very nearly got an "A" in Psych 101, I am uniquely qualified to analyse hidden meanings. Click ahead, we've diagnosed the truth behind 10 of the most out-there fashion ads.

More from Designers