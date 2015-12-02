On paper, Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show is an annual capsule collection to celebrate the brand’s artisanal craftsmanship. In reality, it has become part of the Insta generation's insatiable appetite for newness, luxury and extravagant fashion shows in far flung locations, and each year we ask ourselves 'what will Karl do next?'. Last year's Salzburg show was a wholesome Lederhosen-laden nod to The Sound Of Music in an alpine setting. So what did France's favourite modern storyteller conjure up for last night's show?



Well, Karl Lagerfeld took his Parisian label on a Roman holiday, plumping for the city's Cinecittà, a film set the size of the Vatican City that is the centre of Italian cinema; it's here that Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton fell in and out of love on the set of Cleopatra and where Federico Fellini filmed La Dolce Vita. Naturally, Karl seated everyone in Fellini's favourite studio, Teatro No 5 (clever old Karl).

