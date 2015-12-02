Ok, so the confirmed release date for the Absolutely Fabulous film still remains an elusive ‘September 2016 sometime’ away, but don’t put the Bolly on ice just yet, there’s a reason to celebrate. Why? Because we’ve had an Ab Fab update and it’s hot: Cara Delevingne will be joining Ed and Pats on what’s shaping up to be quite a treat of a film. Here’s everything else we know about the terrible twosome’s 2016 outing so far…
We basically owe it all to Dawn French
Jennifer Saunders recently revealed that the movie version of Absolutely Fabulous was the result of a £10,000 bet with comedy partner Dawn French.
Edina and Patsy become entangled in a media storm
When they’re blamed for a major incident at a swanky fashion party, the furore is such, that the two decide to flee, penniless to the French Riviera to start a new sun-soaked bouji life. Obviously.
All your favourite cast members are back
Expect the usual suspects; Jane Horrocks [Bubble], June Whitfield [Mother], Julia Sawalha [Saffy], Kathy Burke [Magda], Helen Lederer [Catriona], and Celia Imrie [Claudia Bing] all return.
Cameos, darling, loads of them
From Kim Kardashian West to Lulu, Kate Moss, Alexa Chung, Glee’s Chris Colfer, Emma Bunton, and Dragons’ Den’s Kelly Hoppen it’s a household-name fest. Plus Harry Styles is also rumoured to be making an appearance as Patsy’s lover and Joan Collins pops up resplendent in a dressing gown and turban combination.
Kate Moss gets wet
Images started circulating last month of a soggy Mossy emerging from the grey waves of the Thames in a green sequin ballgown, fag and champagne flute in hand. We'll have to wait until next year to find out if she falls in the water...or she is pushed.
