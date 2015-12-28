This past year was a massive one for transgender visibility, and the conversation that began in mainstream America in 2015 will continue to grow and evolve. A fight looms between those recycling the same hateful rhetoric used against people of color, Jews, or women, and those want to embrace diversity by protecting and empowering minorities. Beyond the singular Woman of the Year, here are just a few of the moments from 2015 that will have lasting impact on lives in the non-binary and transgender community.
Make no mistake: The argument is never about transgender humans peeing — it’s about transgender humans being.
Make no mistake: The argument is never about transgender humans peeing — it’s about transgender humans being.