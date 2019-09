He bought me some food in Jack In The Box, my local [fast food] joint. I always had acting in the back of my mind, and Sean was very sincere about me being part of the film. I loved his personality. I couldn't say no to this opportunity.I told Sean I wanted to make something real and funny. I wanted to show people the LA I know, what it really is – not all glamour, not just Beverly Hills. I decided to do something I could love, to give it everything. Never, ever, did I think it would make me a kind of star.When I did my transition in the movie, I wore big shades, and I would always make sure I was fully clothed, because my body didn’t look like this. You could just tell I was still a man on the outside. You see from the film... you saw what my face looked like.I grew up in Texas, and there was a person in my family who was transgender. But I never thought anything of it. I thought she was just a woman. I remembered the past, when she was a man, and then how she came back a few years later as a full girl. I didn’t think anything of it because I don’t be caring of other people’s business. I’ve always been like that.It takes about five years for the hormones to do all they’re going to do, so I have another two years. I’ll be even more feminine the next time you see me.I take a drug that stops my body from producing testosterone. You need testosterone, but I want to be feminine, so I need oestrogen. I take 6mg of oestrogen a day. Women, you know the real women, they create 4mg of oestrogen a day, so I’m taking half as much more than they produce. And then I take prometrium, which is for breast development and hips. All this stuff, my hips, my boobs, are real.Take hormones, eat a lot of food, drink a lot of water and don’t do surgeries right away. And the reason I say that is - you see some transexuals who look like a gerbil, and that’s not cute. Or getting silicone implants in their body - that’s not healthy. I tell people to take their time with their transition, to look after their body so you can see the results.How much you can eat. I eat a lot. Women are softer. By eating, I’m gaining fat, and my prometrium takes that fat and puts it in the correct spot. So I can pretty much eat what I want and I’ll still get smaller in my waist.Yes, I do. I want to say: parents, pay attention to your kids, so you know if they’re different or not. Nobody should be labelled.They do understand it. I narrowed down all the people in my life to all the people I really need in my life. I got rid of all the people who are really bad for me, because I don’t need them to be in my life. So the people around me accept me and support me and uplift me.I learnt to not trust everybody!To come from everything I went through, and to be here? I would tell her about being shot at, about a family member trying to stab me. I would tell her about being abused when I was growing up, being beaten all the time, of always being scared to come home from school.I was a good kid, I would do all my chores. I got dinner on the table and I would always finish first. I’d start cleaning up the kitchen; my parents never had to tell me to do anything, because I knew I would get my ass beat. I still have some of the bruises and scars on my legs from that. My grandfather would beat me with his fist, and I can remember the first time I had to fight him to get him off me.I use those scars now. I look at them in the mirror in the morning. They’re inspiration for me.