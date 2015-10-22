Before I get into how horror could please female fans, I’d better point out what the genre doesn’t need. It’s a popular theory that women who love horror films want to see “strong female protagonists” who wear bandanas and are excellent marks(wo)men. Those aren’t horror films, though; they’re action films. Don’t get me wrong. Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road was a dream, but there’s a reason we don’t call Mad Max a horror film. People like me buy tickets to watch characters reach their breaking point, and to revel in how a director can control information in the frame. We want to see women react honestly to scary situations, just as any other character would, and we want to see them fail in a way that has us sleeping with the lights on. That’s why I’d take shrill, trembling Shelley Duval in The Shining over dead-eyed, sexy Milla Jovovich in Resident Evil any day, because the only thing scarier than zombie dogs is the fear that you might be in danger because you married the wrong guy. Alien’s Ripley works because she carries a huge gun, but she also cries when the alien gets too close. She’s real, and we feel what she feels.