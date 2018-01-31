See The Kardashians & Jenners As Disney Princesses (You Know You Want To)

There are two cultural phenomenons of which our society currently cannot get enough: Disney princesses and the Kardashian/Jenner family. It's about time someone combined the two, no? After all, Kris Jenner and Maleficent really do have a lot in common. With that in mind, we commissioned illustrator Dylan Charles Bonner to draw the main season 10 cast of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (hence, no Caitlyn Jenner) as their corresponding Disney princess counterparts.