See The Kardashians & Jenners As Disney Princesses (You Know You Want To)

There are two cultural phenomenons of which our society currently cannot get enough: Disney princesses and the Kardashian/Jenner family. It's about time someone combined the two, no? After all, Kris Jenner and Maleficent really do have a lot in common. With that in mind, we commissioned illustrator Dylan Charles Bonner to draw the main season 10 cast of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (hence, no Caitlyn Jenner) as their corresponding Disney princess counterparts.
Get ready to see Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall, and their mother Kris as you've never seen them before. Could this be the making of a beautiful new Disney Channel original movie/E! crossover event? The only question is who could fund a hair-extension budget that large. That might just shut down the entire project before it starts.
Without further ado, it's time to keep up with the Kardashian (and Jenner) Disney princesses.