9 Beauty Lessons We Learned From Sex And The City

However, there are some serious beauty lessons to be learned from our favourite single Manhattanites (and Brooklynites: Never forget Miranda, the converted Park Slope mummy). SATC taught us to never trust New Yorkers who don't take the subway, but it also taught us how to properly hunt down a chemical peel. You may not have caught it on the first go-around, but given the chance, who turns down a reason to binge-watch revisit the show?