9 Beauty Lessons We Learned From Sex And The City

June 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of Sex and the City, a revolutionary show about four independent women talking frankly about sex and their desires in New York. This story was originally published on 25th March 2016.
Designer labels, crazy outfits, and, well, Manolos: That's what Sex and the City is known for. Beauty doesn't typically pop into your head, unless you're thinking Carrie's Botticelli-esque head of hair. The ladies may have chatted about everything from funky spunk to shoe fetishes, but makeup was not an oft-discussed topic.
However, there are some serious beauty lessons to be learned from our favourite single Manhattanites (and Brooklynites: Never forget Miranda, the converted Park Slope mummy). SATC taught us to never trust New Yorkers who don't take the subway, but it also taught us how to properly hunt down a chemical peel. You may not have caught it on the first go-around, but given the chance, who turns down a reason to
binge-watch revisit the show?
Ahead, find the sage foursome's untapped beauty advice.