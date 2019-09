Fast-fashion brands are capitalising on this brain chemistry big-time: Stores like Forever21 and H&M reportedly swap out collections every day, and put the "old" pieces on sale. This means that the already-inexpensive items become even cheaper, making the sale-shopping euphoria tough to resist. While you may take this as scientific justification for giving in to your shopping desires, try to keep your crammed closet in mind. Imagine how happy your brain — not to mention your bank account — will be if you wait for something you actually really love to go on sale rather than mindlessly splurging. ( The Atlantic