Making $4,200 (£3255) in a week doesn't sound bad on paper, but this biannual blip is by no means a regular income. It's not unusual for models to go weeks without a paycheque, and when there is money coming in, it's not like all that cash goes straight into the bank. During the last NYFW, Rose spent nearly $400 (£310) on transportation alone, from cab fares to a driver hired by her agency on a particularly busy day. In that instance, she wasn't told how much it would cost beforehand, and after the tab grew to $250 (£193), she decided to walk between jobs for the rest of the afternoon. Then, there's the additional expense of sending a portfolio to clients — simple comp cards can cost around $200 (£155). After that, she'll head off to Paris, London, and Milan for the rest of the month, where she says her best hope is that she'll break even with her expenses, which will include a €40/night (£33.90) model apartment and an $800 (£677.94) round-trip ticket. These expenses will automatically be discounted from any money she makes going forward.