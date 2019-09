Do you know how hard it is to rock up to a meeting 25 minutes late with eyebrows this carefully crafted? Yeah, erm, the tube was delayed guys, total nightmare. *Awkward straight smile*. And don’t even ask about what happens when it rains; I once lost an eyebrow to a power shower.I love makeup. Everything about it. From buying it, to applying it, to how it makes me feel. I find it therapeutic.And I don’t feel like I’m covering up or masquerading as someone more exciting or badass but like I’m celebrating exactly who I am on the inside.Like clothes, makeup is an immediate platform to show the world your creativity. And while for many women, using makeup is about the subtle enhancement of features and skin, I use it to be bold – to peacock!The painter Lucian Freud reportedly hated cosmetics; he said nothing was as "attractive as an interesting mind." And I couldn't agree more – except I also believe that makeup can be used as a tool to depict the mind.Look at Marc Jacobs' enigmatic goths last season (copying my swag but whatever), those Givenchy studded cheeks and nose rings; look at people like [makeup artist] Isamaya Ffrench changing the game. Makeup has evolved and it's not about looking pretty anymore; I'd much rather be memorable.Granted, from time to time I get strange looks. Once, a guy approached me in Pret, said "You look like an alien", then walked off. I took great pleasure in this interaction.Here's my guide to beauty, gone bad.