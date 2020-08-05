These Shorts Will Convince You To Give Up Your Go-To Denim Cut-Offs

Comfier than denim cut-offs and way more put-together than drawstring sweats, the new crop of pull-on shorts is the easy hot-weather wardrobe staple to take you through the rest of summer.
Made out of lightweight materials like linen or cotton, this season’s cutest elastic-waist bottoms look just as good with an oversized button-up as they do as part of an adorbs matching top — or, just wear yours with a tucked-in, boxy T-shirt.
It’s all about comfort and playing with proportions: Longer, basketball-style shorts look great with a fitted crop or bra top and heels; while shorter, silky pairs can be dressed up with a lacy camisole, or worn as loungewear with a pyjama or bowling top.
Here are 10 styles to try now.
