The Tiny Tweak You Should Make At Your Next Haircut

There's a certain je ne sais quoi signature that makes the style we think of as "French-girl hair" so aspirational: not just one hair length or texture, but rather the feathery fringe skimming the forehead just so. That breezy, effortless touch — also known as the wispy bang — isn't only the chicest haircut around, worn by fashion's most recognizable street-style influencers . It's also surprisingly versatile, and flattering on just about everyone who asks for it.