TikTokers Are Ditching Their Eye Cream For This Game-Changing Product

We've long been told that eye cream can minimize fine lines and wrinkles , fade dark circles , reduce puffiness and improve sagging but it is always a point of discussion among skin experts, specifically whether it really is necessary or actually does what it claims. As a beauty editor, I'm lucky enough to try many eye creams but I have to admit, I'm not a fan. I have acne-prone skin and find them way too heavy. They only clog my pores, leading to milia (small, white bumps which occur when keratin is trapped under the skin), whiteheads and puffiness in the morning. Interestingly, I'm not alone.