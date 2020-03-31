Even though it feels like life is on hold right now, spring is here and bringing sunnier days with it — which means it's finally time to shelve those winter jackets. Still, since it’s early in the season, there’s a chance you might feel a chill in the air. So, on those rare occasions you're leaving home (social-distancing and all), it's best to sport a casual, lightweight topper just in case the temperature decides to dip back down.
The good news? Whether you’re sticking to sweatpants or using walks to the grocery store as an excuse to get dressed in your favourite running-errands outfit, there’s a perfect spring jacket out there to match your look. Recently, we’ve seen some spot-on options in the plus-size category, so we’ve rounded them up for your shopping pleasure. From camo-print utility coats to patterned bombers to waterproof raincoats, you’ll find all of your affordable, wearable essentials here — the types that you can add to your rotation without a second thought. So click on through to find the best jackets to take you through spring.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.