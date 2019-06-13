17 Romantic Hairstyles For The Bride With A Bob

If you're planning a summer 2019 wedding — a big event on the coast of Maine, perhaps, or a smaller City Hall reception with your closest friends — chances are, you've given some thought as to how you'd like to look when the big day comes. And if not, now is the opportune time to nail it down, starting with your wedding hairstyle.
Since we've found that a simple "wedding hair" search on Pinterest yields pages after pages of ribboning Rapunzel waves, we've rounded up a handful of chic wedding day hairstyles for brides with shorter hair — and they're seriously stunning. From braids and buns to floral hair pins and vintage tiaras, we have all the wedding inspiration you need, ahead. The styles are so good, they might just flip the script, inspiring you to chop your hair short for your walk down the aisle — or during the reception.