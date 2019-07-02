It’s Peak Romper Weather — & These Ones Are On Sale

Now that we’ve finally reached peak-summer temperatures, it may (sadly) be time to set aside heavier, substantial springtime garments such as coveralls and puffed-sleeve tops in favour of something a little more diaphanous and breathable: the patterned romper.
After all, picnics in the park and field trips to lavender fields — à la Jacquemus! — require a certain type of polished-yet-breezy outfit that also allows for physical activity.
More interesting than your basic slip dress and easier to wear than any co-ord set, the best rompers are designed to be flattering but not tight-fitting, and can be worn anywhere you would sport your best summer dress. This season, you can’t go wrong with a romper that’s a bit tailored and made in a lightweight, woven fabric in a print that you like.
Here are three summer rompers that are on sale this week.