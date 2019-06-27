Canada day weekend is glistening on the horizon, foreshadowing the imminent arrival of 24/7 summer brain — a seasonal diagnosis that, among other things, includes an ongoing obsession with Instagrammable warm-weather accessories like over-the-top pool floats. It seems like just yesterday that the now-infamous swan raft first caught fire on our feeds. But, that was years ago in 2015 when Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift were a couple and Jason Derulo's, "Want To Want Me," was our summer anthem. While Taylvin's relationship was short-lived and Derulo's pop-banger displaced by following chart-topping tunes, our torrid love affair with themed pool floats and social media still burns on.
The trendy inflatables grow stylistically stronger (read: more ridiculous) with each sunny season that passes — with shapes now ranging far beyond both the swan that started it all and 2016's iconic ice cream cone. The slew of absurdly irresistible newcomers range from yacht-sized flamingos to pink convertibles, a single Chuck Taylor, and even a private jet. Essentially, there's a raft out there to fulfill all of your wildest summer Instagram dreams...assuming that you dream of absolutely nailing a picture on an over-the-top pool float. We've rounded up the best for 2019 sunshine-season ahead, so scroll on to stock up.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.