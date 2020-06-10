It’s true that in shapeless dresses, the particulars of my fat body are not as visible as they might be in something form-fitting. Still, there is some boldness to be garnered from them. In these looser styles I feel as though I take up more physical space. I am a big woman in a big dress, allowing myself to live comfortably in that bigness in a culture that would rather see me shrink. Ultimately, the experience of wearing shapeless garments as a 29-year-old who believes in fat liberation is indescribably different from the experience of wearing shapeless garments as a 19-year-old who wanted nothing more than to disappear.