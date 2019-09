What To Watch On Netflix Canada This Weekend

Chiwetel Ejiofor is one of the most underrated actors in the game. I just had to Google to remember if he won an Oscar for playing Solomon Northup in 12 Years A Slave. He did not. That was his first and only Oscar nomination and since then, he’s flown pretty under the radar. I’m still mad no one paid attention to the criminally unappreciated Z for Zachariah. I would watch Ejiofor in anything but I’ll be watching his directorial debut, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, not just for his performance; I’ll be watching it because of the true story it’s based on. The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind is about William Kamkwamba, a student in Malawi in 2001 who saved his village from famine by building a windmill. Ejiofor plays his dad and also wrote the film based on the book by Kamkwamba himself.