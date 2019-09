Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" performance will go down in Oscar history — even though the immediate aftermath of the duet has been overshadowed by social media rumours. In their reprise of their A Star Is Born Roles, Gaga and Cooper had people thinking they were actually a couple — despite the fact that Cooper shares a daughter with partner Irina Shayk. The speculation, which ranged from Instagram stalking to comments from Cooper's ex, got so out of control that Gaga had to address it on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday evening. Luckily, her response pretty much closed the book.