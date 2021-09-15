If you’re like me, you have too many movies and TV shows on your growing “to-watch” list because you haven’t been in the “right mood” for a certain type of storytelling. (Hello, Breaking Bad.) But that’s the beauty of streaming: there’s a wide variety of genres waiting for you whenever the mood decides to strike.
This week’s new Netflix Canada releases is a true grab bag, perfect for this kind of intuitive binge watching. Need something smile-inducing? Fan-fave baking competition series Nailed It! returns with more sweet treats. Feel like indulging in nostalgia? You’re in luck: the ultimate '90s period piece, Saved by the Bell, hits the platform this week for a trip back in time. Or would you rather take a break from reality? Sink into Stardust, a fairytale fantasy adventure that is equal parts dreamy and romantic.
How will your emotions guide your weekend viewing plans? Read on for more of the latest Netflix Canada titles to find out.