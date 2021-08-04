The only thing better than actually falling truly, madly, deeply in love? Watching a bevy of hot and charismatic actors do it on TV. Modern Love is coming back for season 2 — which means once again audiences will get to see their favourite thespians experience love in a myriad of kooky and heartwarming ways.
In season 1 of the anthology series, based on the popular New York Times column and podcast of the same name, viewers saw real-life stories of romance, heartbreak and hope come to life onscreen via some of the best in the biz, including Anne Hathaway and Dev Patel. Each episode followed a different story as former lovers reconnected decades later, a young single mother forged a connection with her father-figure doorman, and a dating app creator risked it all to reconcile with an ex, now engaged to someone else (based on IRL Hinge co-founder Justin McLeod). Season 2 promises even more moving stories — at least if the trailer is anything to go off of. The new installment will feature fan faves like Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington, Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton, The Crown’s Tobias Menzies, and Judas & The Black Messiah breakout star Dominique Fishback.
Thankfully, it won’t be hard to bask in a new season of love. Canadians can watch the second season of Modern Love on Amazon Prime Video, starting August 13.