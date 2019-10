These 3 Modern Love Moments Are Absolutely Breaking People

The first moment the internet will never get over comes in the first episode, “ When The Doorman Is Your Main Man .” Maggie (Cristin Milioti) is an editor living in an enviable pre-war building in New York, complete with a traditional doorman, Guzim (Laurentius Possa); however, their relationship is far from traditional resident-doorman relationships. Guzim becomes a father figure and a huge support system for Maggie as she navigates dating and motherhood . Guzim claims he can tell if a man is a good match for Maggie, and no matter how much she would like to ignore his advice, he is never wrong. (Can I have my own Guzim, please?) He never reveals his secrets as to how he can tell if a relationship will last until the very end, when he shares that it has nothing to do with the men and it has everything to do with how Maggie looks at them *sobs into tea*.