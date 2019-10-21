These 3 Modern Love Moments Are Absolutely Breaking People

I was never looking at the man, Maggie. I was looking at your eyes. #ModernLove pic.twitter.com/kk5qdGKmce— Kaitlyn Blankenship 🌻 (@kaaayy_TEEEE) October 19, 2019
My God! When Guzmin said he’d been watching Maggie’s eyes the whole time #ModernLove To have someone that knows you like that!— MissAnthropy (@April_On_ILL) October 19, 2019
The doorman episode of Modern Love has me perusing Street Easy for doorman buildings.— xtine (@cmarchetti8) October 20, 2019
Dev Patel. That’s it, that’s the tweet. #modernlove pic.twitter.com/BkUSmhH0fR— sarah (@sar_josephine) October 19, 2019
if modern love episode 2 wasnt an audition to make dev patel a future romcom lead then WHAT was the point i would like to seeeee it. #modernlove pic.twitter.com/jNow3kFHfB— meenal (@eyesopens) October 18, 2019
me: :(— evelyn hugo is my daddy (@xsunsetbeauty) October 18, 2019
dev patel: appears on screen
me: :) #ModernLove pic.twitter.com/ZYoA7lnZM3
the last scene between Lexi (Anne Hathaway) and Sylvia (Quincy Tyler Bernstine) is the highlight of #ModernLove❤️ #TakeMeAsIAmWhoeverIAm pic.twitter.com/SyDVyFlhHG— nickgar (@Nickgar) October 18, 2019
It's really heartbreaking to watch 💔— Mouad (@mouad_x07) October 18, 2019
I want more episodes with Anne Hathaway , She’s absolutely PERFECT. I can't believe how much she made me cry !#ModernLove #AnneHathaway pic.twitter.com/CBRgakIBSY
Anne Hathaway in Modern Love just WOW. Honestly made me tear up watching that episode. The depressive episodes her character experienced really resonate with me. A true and accurate representation of what someone's depressive episodes can be like. #ModernLove #mentalhealth— Maria (@mbc_897) October 18, 2019
Anne Hathaway’s #ModernLove episode. pic.twitter.com/BuUZx8EbDt— patrick (@imPatrickT) October 20, 2019