How Do I Know If I’m Really In Love?

If you can't stop questioning whether or not you're really in love with someone, it doesn't mean you definitely don't. ( Relationship OCD is also a thing .) There is a difference between loving someone and being in love with someone — and your feelings can go back and forth between the two, Story says. Plus, romantic love feels and looks different for everyone. One person may want their love to manifest as a stable, enduring bond. Another person might see it more as an adventure, one that might not last forever but should be thrilling and all-consuming while it does. Some people only love one person at a time; others have no problem being in love with two or more people at once