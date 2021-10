Now, I’m not saying that you’re going to find the next Squid Game in this week’s batch of new releases on Netflix Canada — but I’m not not saying that either. After all, you never know when a random show you put on out of boredom will take over your thoughts. Perhaps it will be the new Mexican series The Five Juanas, which finds five people investigating the mysterious circumstances that led to all of them having the exact same birthmark. Maybe it will be The Billion Dollar Code, a legal thriller inspired by an IRL German duo who sued Google for patent infringement. Or could it be My Brother, My Sister, a moving Italian drama about two estranged siblings who are forced to reunite after their father dies?