BTS Helps The World Feel A Little Smaller — & We Need It More Than Ever

One of the most compelling things about this era of BTS, however, is that it reveals a group of men who are arguably more distinct from one another than ever before, but are still somehow just as — if not more — unified. RM, resident metaphor enthusiast , tends to put it like this : "I consider ourselves as seven of us who are in the same boat but looking in different directions. It's okay to look at the other directions. The important thing is that we know that we are on the same boat.” And amid the shared experience of cancelled plans and thwarted expectations that is 2020, they are also inviting everyone to climb aboard. It’s what they’ve been doing since the beginning, and it’s right there at the end of “팔도강산(Paldogangsan):” “Look up, we’re all looking at the same sky/ This may make you cringe a little/ but everyone is awesome/ We can all understand each other, right?”