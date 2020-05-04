Now Streaming: Your New Favourite Teen Rom-Com

See, as Ellie puts it, "This is not a love story — or not one where anyone gets what they want." No spoilers, but The Half of It lets you know early on that this isn’t one of those Guy-Gets-Girl or even Girl-Gets-Girl movies. Sometimes, the best love stories focus on the most complex and challenging relationships in our lives that have nothing to do with romance, like the one between a father and a daughter, or a girl and her best friend. Ellie and her immigrant dad live in a conservative town (Squahamish, Washington) that spews casual racism as easily as it sings hymns at church on Sunday. Their quiet bond will leave you in a puddle of your own feelings. Ellie and Paul become an unlikely duo that will leave you wondering who dares to keep cutting onions so close to your eyeballs.