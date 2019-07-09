After you've scheduled a haircut and swapped your heavy moisturizer for a lighter gel formula, a manicure is the next logical (not to mention mood-boosting) task to check off your spring to-do list. Whether you're spending your tax return on a treat-yourself salon service — gels plus nail art — or planning to DIY before your spring social calendar gets packed, the polish colour trend of the moment is the same all around: the brighter, the better.
Simply put, vibrant, magenta fingernails are just meant to be wrapped around a glass of rosé during Friday's rooftop happy hour. To help you get there faster, we've rounded up the best neon nail polish shades that we're loving right now. Click through the gallery ahead, where you'll find the exact polish to usher in the summer vibes — since you're probably already wearing sandals.
