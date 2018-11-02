When you have natural hair, it's easy to get into a routine and stick to it. We get it: It took years to master your twist-out cocktail and get to a place where your wash-and-gos look good every time. But it's OK to admit you're a little bored of the whole thing. It's easy to get stuck in a styling rut, but it's time to start planning for your 2019 hair glow up.
After all, a brand new year is an opportunity to reinvent your life and your look. Practicing a new skin-care ritual, loading up on new beauty products, and trying out a different natural hairstyle are all resolutions we're putting on our January to-do list. But the latter is one that takes a little more consideration. A whole new hairstyle is something you don't go into half-cocked, so we've been doing some research.
There are plenty of natural hairstyles on social media to screenshot for inspiration, but our favourites include edgy buzzcuts (if a big chop is in your future), colourful highlights, and protective styles you'll never want to take out. Prepare for all your Instagram captions in January to read, "New hair, who dis?"