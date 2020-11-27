For tighter coils, opt for thicker formulas with ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter to hydrate and define. Finish with lightweight oils to add just enough shine without making your curls feel heavy or greasy. O'Connor used the Biolage R.A.W. Replenish Oil Mist on her client's twist-out in the video above to add natural shine that still kept her curls bouncy. "Hair oil is always a must for curls," O'Connor explains. "It helps maintain a healthy level of moisture that is needed in cooler weather." Ultimately, moisture will be your curl's best friend this season, so the more of it you have, the more good hair days you can count ahead.