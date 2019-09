Raise your hand if you've apologized to your manicurist for your super-short nails . Now why do we do that? Long, bedazzled , Cardi B-inspired claws might get all the love on Instagram right now — and they are badass — but short nails are cute in their own right. Plus, they'll never annoy the hell out of you when you're clicking away on your keyboard , trying to remove your contact lenses, or opening a can of La Croix.