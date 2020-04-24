11 Made-In-Canada Mother’s Day Gifts So You Can Shop Local & Celebrate Mom

Brunch and a trip to the spa with mom is not an option for Mother’s Day this year, unfortunately. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t brighten her day with a thoughtful gift, ordered online and delivered right to her door.
While non-essential retailers remain closed across Canada right now, many small businesses are continuing to operate online, offering local pickup and nationwide delivery options — and they could really use our financial support. If you’ve been wondering what to get mom ahead of May 10, here are some independent Canadian finds you can order online today.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.