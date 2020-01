29 Questions With Glossier Model Minami Gessel

Although proud to be blazing a trail for plus-size women , Minami says there’s still a lot of work to be done when it comes to progress in the fashion world. "I think that the industry is heading in the right direction by including diverse women not only in front of the camera but behind it too, but I would love to see the fashion industry try to transition into sustainability," she says. "The fast fashion industry is one of the biggest polluters to cause climate change . Many lower developing countries suffer due to mass consumption of products. Microfilaments and chemicals create runoff that pollutes communities' access to clean water. You hear stories of how workers (majority of them women) are working in terrible conditions and aren’t even being paid to support their families. The fashion industry has to make changes towards reducing its carbon footprint ."